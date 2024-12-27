Another Magic-Heat game, another late comeback. This time, Miami wins

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anothert Heat-Magic game, another late comeback. And this one went Miami’s way. On Saturday, it was Orlando with the rally to beat Miami. On Thursday, on the same court, it was the Heat who found a way at the end to beat the Magic. Tyler Herro’s jumper with a half-second left gave Miami an 89-88 win over Orlando on Thursday night — a game that came less than a week after the Heat wasted a 22-point fourth quarter lead and lost to the Magic. The Magic scored the first 14 points of Thursday’s game against the Heat, Orlando’s best start to a game in more than two decades.

