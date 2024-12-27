Another Magic-Heat game, another big Orlando scoring run

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The last Orlando-Miami game ended with the Magic on a big run. And on Thursday, the Magic started the rematch with another flurry. The Magic scored the first 14 points of Thursday’s game against the Heat, that coming on the heels of Orlando outscoring Miami 37-8 in the fourth quarter of their matchup on Saturday — a huge rally that capped a comeback from as much as a 25-point deficit. It was Orlando’s best start to a game in more than two decades.

