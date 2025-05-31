Another Indy 500 race not likely until Kyle Larson’s NASCAR career ends

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson hasn’t spent much time thinking about his latest failed attempt at becoming only the second driver to run all 1,100 miles of the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway again may just have to wait until Larson’s NASCAR career ends.

“That’s not me shutting down the 500 again,” Larson said. “Someday, maybe when I’m done with Cup racing, I would definitely love to do the 500 again, and devote all of my time to it. It’s such an awesome event, like it is the greatest event in the world. So I don’t want to miss out on that too much.”

Larson said Saturday the attempt just doesn’t make sense logistically with any small delay, weather or crash throwing off the entire schedule.

He’s been dealing with a bit of a “Double” hangover since last weekend’s attempt. He also made a quick trip to Mexico to check out the altitude and area for NASCAR’s race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 15. He slept much of Friday after getting sick.

Larson made his first try at one of the toughest challenges in motorsports in 2024 when four hours of rain delays at the Indianapolis 500 wrecked his plans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, then made him late to Charlotte with the NASCAR race called before he ever took a lap.

Last week, Larson crashed on Lap 91 of the Indianapolis 500, flew to Charlotte and then had his NASCAR race end on Lap 246 when caught up in a wreck ending his bid to join Tony Stewart who finished sixth in the 2001 Indy 500 before flying to Charlotte where he finished third in the Cup Series race.

John Andretti was the first driver to try the double in 1994, and Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch also have given it a shot.

Asked what changes could help make competing in both races and finishing the Double possible, Larson said moving the start time up for the Indy 500 wouldn’t work. That race already starts at 9:45 a.m. on the West Coast with people there unlikely to wake up earlier.

Larson said the Coca-Cola 600 can’t start much later. Even with not many cautions, that race still ends after 11 p.m. Eastern.

“I don’t know how those guys did in the past, like that must have been perfect, weather and cautions and all that,” Larson said.

