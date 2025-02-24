Anna Nordqvist to captain Europeans at next year’s Solheim Cup in bid to reclaim trophy from US

LONDON (AP) — Swedish golfer Anna Nordqvist has been appointed as the captain of the European team for next year’s Solheim Cup being staged in the Netherlands. The 37-year-old Nordqvist is still active on the Ladies European Tour and was a playing vice-captain in the 2023 and 2024 matches in the Solheim Cup. She has represented Europe nine times in the biggest team event in women’s golf and is one of the team’s most successful players with five overall wins and 17 victories in her 35 matches in the events. Europe will look to reclaim the cup after losing 15½-12½ on U.S. soil last year. That was the Americans’ first win since 2017.

