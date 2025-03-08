Angry France cites Ireland players for knee injury to captain Antoine Dupont

DUBLIN (AP) — France has cited Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter for their alleged roles in the serious-looking knee injury to Antoine Dupont in their crunch Six Nations match. France’s talismanic captain was forced off in the 29th minute when his right knee buckled inward as Ireland cleared out a ruck. He limped off with medical personnel on either shoulder, but even without its talismanic captain and scrumhalf France won the match 42-27.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.