Angels sign Chris Taylor to a 1-year contract, keeping the utilityman in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels signed Chris Taylor to a one-year contract on Monday, keeping the veteran utilityman in Southern California after he was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Taylor hit .200 (7 for 35) in 28 games for the Dodgers before he was released by the World Series champions on May 18.

Taylor, who turns 35 in August, takes the roster spot of Kyren Paris, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Miami.

Taylor’s contract with the Angels is worth $518,925, a prorated share of the $760,000 major league minimum. The Dodgers are on the hook for the rest of his $13 million salary, plus the $4 million buyout of the 2026 club option in his $60 million, four-year contract.

Taylor was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2012 amateur draft. He made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2014.

He became a key player for the Dodgers after he was acquired in a 2016 trade for right-hander Zach Lee.

Taylor had several big postseason hits for the Dodgers, including a walk-off homer that beat St. Louis in the 2021 NL Wild Card Game, three homers in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta and a leadoff homer in the 2017 World Series opener against Houston.

He is a .250 hitter with 108 homers and 433 RBIs in 1,093 games over 12 seasons in the majors.

