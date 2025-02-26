Angels’ Mike Trout hits first spring training homer in return from injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time MVP Mike Trout hit his first homer of spring training, a solo shot over the left-field wall as the Los Angeles Angels star tries to bounce back from several injury-filled seasons in a row. The 33-year-old went deep in the third inning off Cincinnati Reds reliever Bryan Shaw. He was the designated hitter in Wednesday’s game and plans to play the majority of games in right field this season, moving from center in the hope that it will preserve his health. Trout played just 29 games last season because of surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

