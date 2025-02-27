Angels don’t expect SS Zach Neto to be ready by opening day with shoulder still recovering

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto will not be ready to play by opening day with his recovery from right shoulder surgery still ongoing. Manager Ron Washington told reporters before the team’s spring training game that Neto would likely start the season on the injured list. Neto had the procedure in November. Washington said he expects Neto to be available sometime in April. The 2022 first-round draft pick was among the few bright spots for an Angels team in 2024 that lost 99 games for the worst record in franchise history.

