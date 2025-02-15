Angels announce deals with pitcher Kenley Jansen and veteran infielder Yoán Moncada

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels announced a $10 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Kenley Jansen and a $5 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Yoán Moncada on Saturday. Jansen is a 37-year-old closer, who spent the past two seasons with the Boston Red Sox after a 12-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jansen will begin his 16th major league season with the Angels, who bolstered their bullpen with the move. He seems likely to be the closer for a team that traded former All-Star closer Carlos Estévez last July, allowing Ben Joyce to remain in a setup role.

