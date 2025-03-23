Angels acquire right-hander Ian Anderson from Braves in trade for lefty José Suárez

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-handed starter Ian Anderson from the Atlanta Braves in a trade for disappointing left-hander José Suárez. Anderson had a 2.65 ERA over five appearances this spring for the Braves, including four starts. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early 2023, but was fighting for a spot on Atlanta’s roster this spring. Suárez also had spent his entire career with the Angels. He became a key part of their rotation in 2021, but he spent the past two years moving between the rotation, the bullpen and the minors.

