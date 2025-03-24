Angel Reese’s younger brother Julian makes his own splash in March Madness with Maryland

SEATTLE (AP) — Big rebounds in big games are becoming a Reese family tradition. WNBA star Angel Reese’s younger brother, Maryland center Julian Reese, joined his sister in the March Madness spotlight, helping the Terrapins win a 72-71 thriller over Colorado State on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Reese played a key role late, grabbing a contested offensive rebound in traffic and drawing a foul on the putback attempt. He made both free throws to put fourth-seeded Maryland up 70-68 with 22 seconds left. Angel Reese congratulated her brother and the Terps on social media. She started her college career at Maryland before transferring to LSU.

