Angel Reese and the Sky to play exhibition against Brazilian national team at LSU

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will play the Brazilian national team in a WNBA preseason game at Louisiana State University. The Sky announced the exhibition Friday. They will play May 2 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Reese, a WNBA All-Star, played two seasons for LSU and led the Tigers to their first NCAA championship in 2023. Reese said she’s very excited the Sky will be playing a preseason game at LSU and can’t wait to hit the court. LSU coach Kim Mulkey said they’re excited to host an WNBA game with Reese and the Sky.

