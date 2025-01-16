Angel City hires former Thorns and Netherlands coach Mark Parsons as new GM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Portland Thorns and Netherlands national team coach Mark Parsons has been named Angel City’s new sporting director and general manager. Parsons replaces Angela Hucles Mangano, who mutually parted ways with Angel City in December and is now with for the Houston Dash. Among Parsons’ first tasks will be hiring a new head coach. Angel City fired coach Becki Tweed in December after a disappointing 7-13-6 season.

