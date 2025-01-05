Aneesah Morrow leads undefeated No. 6 LSU to 73-63 win over Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 6 LSU to a 73-63 victory over Auburn on Sunday. Morrow, a senior who leads the nation in rebounding (14 per game) and double-doubles (15), kept the Tigers unbeaten as they continued their second-best start in school history. Reserve Kailyn Gilbert added 17 and Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams contributed 12 and 10 points respectively. Auburn was led by DeYona Gaston, who scored 16 points in 16 minutes after spending most of the day in foul trouble.

