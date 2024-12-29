BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 18 rebounds as No. 6 LSU rallied to an 83-61 victory over Albany on Sunday. Mikaylah Williams added 18 points, Flau’Jae Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (15-0), who tied their second-best start in school history. Morrow had a double-double – 10 points and 10 rebounds – in LSU’s 25-2 game-closing run. Albany missed its last 11 shots, failing to hit a field goal in the game’s final 8:42. Kaci Donovan scored 15 of her team-high 17 points for UAlbany (10-3). Lilly Phillips and Kayla Cooper had 14 each.

