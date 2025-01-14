Aneesah Morrow gets 23 points, 15 rebounds as undefeated No. 5 LSU beats Vanderbilt 83-77

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 25 points and Aneesah Morrow scored 23 points, and the undefeated No. 5 Tigers held off Vanderbilt 83-77 on Monday night. In a game that featured 13 lead changes with neither team leading by more than six points, Johnson and Morrow combined for 10 of LSU’s last 12 points. The final two were a pair of free throws by Mikaylah Williams, who finished with 20 points as the Tigers extended their second-best start in school history. Vanderbilt was led by Khamil Pierre’s game-high 28 points and team-high eight rebounds. Iyana Moore added 23 points.

