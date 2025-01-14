Aneesah Morrow gets 23 points, 15 rebounds as undefeated No. 5 LSU beats Vanderbilt 83-77

By RON HIGGINS The Associated Press
Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) tries to steal the ball from LSU guard Mikaylah Williams (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Forest]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 25 points and Aneesah Morrow scored 23 points, and the undefeated No. 5 Tigers held off Vanderbilt 83-77 on Monday night. In a game that featured 13 lead changes with neither team leading by more than six points, Johnson and Morrow combined for 10 of LSU’s last 12 points. The final two were a pair of free throws by Mikaylah Williams, who finished with 20 points as the Tigers extended their second-best start in school history. Vanderbilt was led by Khamil Pierre’s game-high 28 points and team-high eight rebounds. Iyana Moore added 23 points.

