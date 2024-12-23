Andrew McCutchen signs 1-year, $5-million deal to stay with the Pittsburgh Pirates, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is sticking around to see if the Pittsburgh Pirates can finish the climb back to contention. The five-time All-Star outfielder-turned-designated hitter has agreed to a one-year, $5-million deal with the club, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. The 38-year-old McCutchen hit .232 with 20 home runs and 53 RBIs in 120 games this season with Pittsburgh, which finished 76-86 for a second consecutive year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.