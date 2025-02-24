Andrew Chafin signs minor league deal to go to camp with Detroit, which traded lefty last summer

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Free agent reliever Andrew Chafin has signed a minor league deal to go to spring training with the Detroit Tigers, the team that traded the left-hander to Texas last summer. The Tigers announced the signing on Monday. Chafin has pitched in 105 games for the Tigers over two stints, 64 games in 2022 and 41 last year before being dealt to Texas for two minor leaguers in July. The Rangers in November declined a $6.5 million team option for the 34-year-old Chafin. He has a 3.75 ERA in 601 big league appearances over 11 seasons for six teams.

