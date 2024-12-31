Andrew Carr scores 14, Otega Oweh adds 13 as No. 10 Kentucky handles Brown 88-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Andrew Carr scored all of his 14 points in the first half, Otega Oweh added 13 and No. 10 Kentucky handled Brown 88-54. Oweh had seven points in the first five minutes of the second half as the Wildcats (11-2) blew the game open with a 52-32 lead with 15:38 left. Amari Williams and Koby Brea also scored 13 for Kentucky. Kino Lilly Jr. scored 16 points to lead Brown (7-5), but the Bears’ leading scorer never was able to control the game. He hit two 3-pointers but entered the game averaging four 3s per game to rank third in the nation.

