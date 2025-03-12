Andrew Bogut joins Brian Goorjian’s coaching staff at Sydney Kings

SYDNEY (AP) — Andrew Bogut is joining Brian Goorjian’s coaching staff at the Sydney Kings in a bid to help the club he part-owns win a National Basketball League championship in Australia. The three-time Olympian spent 14 years in the NBA after being the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft and won a championship with Golden State Warriors in 2015. Goorjian has won six NBL titles as a coach and worked with Bogut in the Australian Boomers set up. He says the former center “has a blue-chip pedigree.” Bogut retired as a player in 2020 and bought a stake in the Kings the following year. He says “the itch to get back on the court was growing stronger with time.”

