Andreescu says appendectomy will force her to delay start of her 2025 season

Bianca Andreescu says she will delay the start of her 2025 season after undergoing an appendectomy. The 2019 U.S. Open champion said Thursday in an Instagram Story post that she had planned to compete in the Merida Open later this month until this complication arose. Andreescu says she intends to return for the clay-court season. Andreescu says “the surgery went smoothly, and I’m on the road to recovery.”

