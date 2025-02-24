Andre Iguodala has his number retired by the Warriors as a winner of an NBA Finals MVP and 4 titles

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When Andre Iguodala signed with the Golden Warriors in 2013, there was no guarantee that he’d be part of a dynasty. Stephen Curry was not yet an All-Star, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were just starting their careers. As it turned out, Iguodala’s sacrifices and foresight contributed to four championships, highlighted by an NBA Finals MVP win in 2015, when he led the Warriors to their first title in four decades. On Sunday, they honored Iguodala by retiring his No. 9 and raising his jersey to the rafters at Chase Center.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.