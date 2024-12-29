Anderson hits 3-pointer with 6.8 seconds left to lead Utah State past No. 20 San Diego State 67-66

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tucker Anderson made a 3-point shot from the right wing with 6.8 seconds left and Utah State stunned No. 20 San Diego State 67-66 after rallying from an 18-point deficit. SDSU’s Wayne McKinney III missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left and the Aggies reserves rushed to the other end of the court to swarm Anderson. The winning shot came after SDSU’s BJ Davis missed a 3-pointer. Ian Martinez scored 17 points, Mason Falslev 16 and Anderson 14 for Utah State. Miles Byrd and Nick Boyd scored 14 apiece for SDSU.

