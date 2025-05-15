Anders Dreyer has goal and assist as San Diego blanks Rapids 2-0 behind CJ dos Santos

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anders Dreyer had a first-half assist and a second-half goal to propel expansion side San Diego FC to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

CJ dos Santos finished with five saves in the shutout for San Diego (7-4-2). It was his fifth clean sheet in 13 starts in his first full season in the league.

Defender Christopher McVey used assists from Jeppe Tverskov and Dreyer to score in the 33rd minute and San Diego took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

McVey has two goals in 13 appearances — all starts — this season. He had one goal last season in 27 appearances with D.C. United and one with Inter Miami in 50 appearances over two seasons. Tverskov has four assists in his first season in the league. Dreyer’s assist was his sixth in 13 career appearances and starts. Dreyer and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano were the only teammates in the league with 10 goal contributions each through the first 12 matches.

Dreyer scored for the third straight match when he found the net unassisted in the 58th minute for a two-goal advantage. It was his fifth goal.

Zack Steffen saved five shots in goal for the Rapids (4-5-4).

San Diego was coming off a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City on Saturday that snapped a three-match losing streak on the road. The club avenged a 3-2 loss to the Rapids in Colorado on April 12 and improved to 4-1-2 at home.

The Rapids have lost three in a row and are 0-3-2 in their last five.

The Rapids will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. San Diego will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.