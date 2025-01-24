And now, they hope: Herro among those waiting to see if 1st All-Star nod is coming

Tyler Herro spent All-Star weekend last year vacationing. He would very much like to have other plans this season. And the Miami Heat guard isn’t afraid to say that out loud, either. Now that 10 of the 24 NBA All-Star slots have been filled for this season, and none of them by first-time All-Stars, Herro — having the best season of his career, by far — finds himself in a group waiting to see if this will be the year for their breakthrough. The 14 reserve slots will be picked by the league’s head coaches, and their selections will be revealed on Jan. 30.

