Ancelotti says Real Madrid was not wrong to boycott Ballon d’Or

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti has defended Real Madrid’s decision to boycott last year’s Ballon d’Or awards ahead of his team’s Champions League playoff at Manchester City. Madrid did not attend October’s gala ceremony after Vinicius Junior was beaten to soccer’s most prestigious individual prize by City midfielder Rodri. Pep Guardiola said earlier Monday there was no bad blood between the clubs. Guardiola drew a line under the controversy, declaring the “subject is over.” This is the fourth season in a row that Madrid and City have gone head-to-head, with the winner on the last three occasions going on to lift the Champions League. They meet on Tuesday.

