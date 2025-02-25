Ancelotti says Mbappé will be available to play in Copa semifinal despite a tooth problem

MADRID (AP) — Coach Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappé has missed practice because of a tooth problem but will be available to play for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad. Madrid is seeking its second Copa final in three seasons. It will play the first leg of the semifinals at Sociedad on Wednesday. Spanish media says Mbappé had a tooth removed. Mbappé was scoreless in Madrid’s 2-0 win against Girona in the Spanish league on Sunday but he had scored six goals in his last four matches in all competitions.

