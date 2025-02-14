Ancelotti ‘not concerned’ about reports of Saudi Arabia tempting Vinicius away from Real Madrid

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after his teammate Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scored their side second goal during the Champions League playoff first leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he is not worried that Vinícius Júnior could be lured away by a bigger paycheck to play in Saudi Arabia. The Spanish and foreign sports media have spent weeks speculating that the 24-year-old Brazil international is the target of at least one Saudi Arabian club. Ancelotti tells reporters that he is “not concerned” because he believes the Brazil forward is “happy” at Madrid. Vinícius’ current deal with Madrid runs through June 2027.

