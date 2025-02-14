Ancelotti ‘not concerned’ about reports of Saudi Arabia tempting Vinicius away from Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he is not worried that Vinícius Júnior could be lured away by a bigger paycheck to play in Saudi Arabia. The Spanish and foreign sports media have spent weeks speculating that the 24-year-old Brazil international is the target of at least one Saudi Arabian club. Ancelotti tells reporters that he is “not concerned” because he believes the Brazil forward is “happy” at Madrid. Vinícius’ current deal with Madrid runs through June 2027.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.