Ancelotti downplays Guardiola’s suggestion Man City has 1% chance of eliminating Madrid in playoffs

MADRID (AP) — Coach Carlo Ancelotti is not buying Manchester City rival Pep Guardiola’s suggestion that his own side has only a 1% chance of eliminating Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday. Madrid rallied late to beat City 3-2 in the first leg last week in England to seize control ahead of its home match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Guardiola said after City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday that his team had a “1%” chance of going through to the round of 16. But Ancelotti said Guardiola “doesn’t really think that.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.