Anaheim goaltender John Gibson not ready to reminisce after reaching 500 NHL games

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Other than being soaked from a postgame shower from teammates, it was hard to tell after Anaheim’s 2-1 victory over Dallas that John Gibson had achieved a milestone. The Ducks veteran goaltender on Tuesday night became the first netminder in franchise history to reach 500 games. It was another milestone in what could be a series of them for Gibson over the next couple months. He won his 200th NHL game on Jan. 5 against Tampa Bay. Tuesday’s victory also leaves him four wins from tying Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most in franchise history.

