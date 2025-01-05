Anaheim Ducks sign forward Frank Vatrano to 3-year, $18 million contract extension, AP source says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Forward Frank Vatrano has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks. The 30-year-old Vatrano is in his third season with Anaheim. He has 68 goals and 53 assists in 200 games for the Ducks, including nine goals and 11 assists this season. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the contract will pay Vatrano $3 million in each of the next three seasons, and he will make another $9 million in deferred salary beginning in 2035. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Ducks don’t announce financial details of their contracts.

