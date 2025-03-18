An unforgettable week makes England newcomer Dan Burn believe anything is possible

It must feel like anything is possible for Dan Burn right now. A day after ending Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy, the defender met with new England coach Thomas Tuchel after receiving his first call-up for the national team. Now he has his sights set on the 2026 World Cup. No wonder he opted against getting fully involved in Newcastle’s celebrations following the English League Cup final triumph against Liverpool on Sunday. Burn scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win at Wembley and reported to England’s training base in Burton the following morning.

