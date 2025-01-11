An NBA 1st: Jokic, Westbrook record triple-doubles in same game for 2nd time this season

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook made NBA history on Friday night, becoming the first pair of teammates to record a triple-double in the same game multiple times in a single season. Jokic finished with 35 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds for his NBA-leading 15th triple-double of the season in the Nuggets’ 124-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Westbrook had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. They’re also the first to record a 25-point triple-double in the same regular-season game. The pair also accomplished the feat at Utah on Dec. 30.

