An IMSA race has turned into a family affair with 8 different teams paired with relatives

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Daytona International Raceway features eight different teams in which family members have combined to compete together. Among them are Google executive Ben Sloss, who will race Friday with his wife Christine in their series debut. Also in the field is the father-and-daughter tandem of Larry and Riley Pegram of Ohio. Larry was an accomplished motorcycle racer but his daughter didn’t show any interest in racing until she was 16. Riley is now 20 and will run the full Michelin Pilot schedule with her father this year.

