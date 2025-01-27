Amorim says he would have 63-year-old GK coach on bench for Man United rather than Rashford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ruben Amorim says he would rather have Manchester United’s goalkeeper coach in his squad than Marcus Rashford after appearing to question the 27-year-old’s commitment to the club. Out-of-favor Rashford has not played for his hometown club since Dec. 12 and seems firmly out in the cold under the United manager after again not making the squad for its 1-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. Amorim went as far as saying that United’s 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital is more likely to gain minutes than what he called “a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day.” Rashford posted “Congratulations on the win lads” on social media.

