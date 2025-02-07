Amorim reveals the reasons why things didn’t work out with Rashford at Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim let Marcus Rashford leave the club because he couldn’t convince the forward to follow his methods. The 27-year-old Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan the day before Europe’s winter transfer window closed, having not played for United since mid-December. He could make his debut for Villa on Sunday on an FA Cup match against Tottenham. Amorim says “I couldn’t put Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it.” Amorim says “sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different.”

