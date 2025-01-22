Amorim after his eye-catching claim about Man United: ‘I won’t promise I won’t do it again’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ruben Amorim has acknowledged he might have made a mistake when he went public in describing his team as “the worst, maybe, in the history of Manchester United.” But don’t expect him to hold back on his opinions going forward. Amorim says “if you want, I can be delusional and say different things. I say it as I saw it.” Amorim’s comment came after a 3-1 home loss to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday. It was a fourth loss in United’s last five home games in the league and a seventh defeat in 15 games in all competitions since Amorim took charge in November. The 39-year-old Amorim says “I am a young guy and sometimes I make a mistake.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.