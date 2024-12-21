Amoore has 7 3s, 23 points and big second half as No. 16 Kentucky women edge Belmont 84-78

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 20 of her 23 points in the second half, Amelia Hassett added 16, including a clutch 3-pointer with 30.1 seconds to go, and No. 16 Kentucky held on to defeat Belmont 84-78. The Wildcats saw a 12-point lead with barely three minutes to go shrink to 79-76 with 53 seconds left after Tuti Jones and Kendal Holmes hit back-to-back 3 pointers. That’s when Hassett, who also had 11 rebounds, beat the shot clock with a step-back 3 to make it 82-76. Amoore had seven 3-pointers, six in the second half. Jailyn Banks scored 23 to lead Belmont, who have lost six games to Power 4 teams.

