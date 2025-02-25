Amid more Man United job cuts, Amorim points finger at soccer failings

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says his underperforming team must take its share of the blame for the club’s financial woes. Up to 200 jobs will go as part of cost-cutting measures at Old Trafford following around 250 layoffs made last year. United announced plans Monday to transform its corporate structure on, with confirmation of more job losses. The announcement came after the 20-time English champion and one of the most famous sports teams in the world raised the price of tickets partway through the season.

