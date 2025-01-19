American Tommy Paul reaches the Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul has ended Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s run of comebacks at the Australian Open and reached his third Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory. Paul is an American seeded 12th at Melbourne Park. He needed less than 1 1/2 hours on Sunday to finish off a diminished opponent. There was no turnaround this time for the 66th-ranked Davidovich Fokina, who had won each of his last two matches despite dropping the first two sets in both. Paul’s best showing at any Grand Slam tournament was getting to the semifinals at the Australian Open in 2023.

