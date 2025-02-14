American short track skater Kristen Santos-Griswold looking for Olympic redemption

MILAN (AP) — American speed skater Kristen Santos-Griswold has unfinished business with the Winter Olympics. The 30-year-old from Fairfield, Connecticut is targeting next year’s Milan Cortina Games as redemption after enduring heartbreak in the short track at Beijing and almost quitting the sport entirely. Santos-Griswold was favorite going into the women’s 1000 meters final at the 2022 Olympics and led heading into the last lap before short track superstar Arianna Fontana tried to cut up the inside and the pair collided, with both crashing out. Having taken three Olympic trials to book her ticket to the Games, Santos-Griswold admits she felt the pressure in 2022. She feels there will be even more pressure next time around but she believes she is learning the lessons from Beijing.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.