American midfielder Jack McGlynn’s contract sold to Houston Dynamo from Philadelphia Union

By The Associated Press
United States midfielder Jack McGlynn (16) plays the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer game against Venezuela, Saturday, Jan 18, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Laughlin]

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union have sold the contract of 21-year-old midfielder Jack McGlynn to the Houston Dynamo for a minimum $2.1 million. Philadelphia said it may receive as much as an additional $1.3 million based on performance metrics and will retain a percentage of his future transfers. McGlynn made his Major League Soccer debut in 2021 and his U.S. national team debut in January 2024. He was part of last year’s U.S. Olympic team. MLS began allowing cash-for-player trades last month.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.