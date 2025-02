American midfielder Jack McGlynn’s contract sold to Houston Dynamo from Philadelphia Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union have sold the contract of 21-year-old midfielder Jack McGlynn to the Houston Dynamo for a minimum $2.1 million. Philadelphia said it may receive as much as an additional $1.3 million based on performance metrics and will retain a percentage of his future transfers. McGlynn made his Major League Soccer debut in 2021 and his U.S. national team debut in January 2024. He was part of last year’s U.S. Olympic team. MLS began allowing cash-for-player trades last month.

