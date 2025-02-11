American forward Jordan Pefok out six weeks with hamstring tear at French club Reims

REIMS, France (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok faces six weeks out after tearing his right hamstring playing for French club Reims. The Ligue 1 club posted the news on X and wished him a “good recovery.” He went off injured about 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute in a French Cup win against Bourgoin-Jallieu last Thursday. He returned to Reims recently following spells with Rennes, Swiss team Young Boys and German sides Union Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach. His only goal for the US team came in 2021 against Honduras.

