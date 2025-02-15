American forward Daryl Dike returns from second torn Achilles, plays first match in over a year

American forward Daryl Dike returned from his second torn Achilles tendon, playing his first match in just over a year when he entered for West Bromwich Albion in a 1-1 draw at Millwall in England’s second-tier League Championship. Dike tore his left Achilles against Ipswich on Feb. 10, 2024, just five games after returning from a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Dike ruptured right Achilles tendon against Stoke on April 15, 2023, and returned on Jan. 7, 2024, when he played the first half in an FA Cup match against Aldershot.

