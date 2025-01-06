American forward Brandon Vazquez transfers to MLS’s Austin from Mexican club Monterrey

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brandon Vazquez rejoined Major League Soccer when Austin announced it reached a transfer agreement to acquire the 26-year-old forward from Mexican club Monterrey. Vazquez agreed to a four-year contract that incudes an option for 2029. The team did not specify whether the option belonged to the club or to Vazquez. An MLS All-Star in 2022, Vazquez played for Atlanta and Cincinnati, scoring 26 goals in 62 regular-season games for Cincinnati. He joined Monterrey last January and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

