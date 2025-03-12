American Athletic Conference sets minimum for schools to share with athletes at $10M over 3 years

The American Athletic Conference will require each member except Army and Navy to provide athletes with at least $10 million in additional benefits over the next three years. That makes it the only league so far to set a minimum standard with revenue sharing coming in Division I. AAC presidents approved the plan last week after they reviewed a college sports consulting firm’s study of the conference’s financial wherewithal. The three-year plan will go into effect once a federal judge approves the $2.8 billion House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement, which is expected next month.

