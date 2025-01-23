Amari Cooper finds satisfaction with Bills, trading personal production for team success

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Amari Cooper has enough catches, yards and touchdowns over his 10-year NFL career to satisfy his ego. What’s missing in the 30-year-old’s career is playoff success. And Cooper wouldn’t trade this run to the AFC championship game he’s enjoying with the Buffalo Bills for anything. Though his production is down, Cooper says he’s fully satisfied in preparing to make his first conference championship game appearance Sunday, when Buffalo plays at the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s bought into Buffalo’s “Everybody Eats” approach since joining the Bills after being acquired in a trade with Cleveland in mid-October.

