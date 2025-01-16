Amad Diallo scores late 12-minute hat trick to rescue Man United in 3-1 win over Southampton

Amad Diallo has rescued Manchester United with a late 12-minute hat trick to earn a 3-1 win over last-place Southampton in the Premier League. The 22-year-old winger equalized in the 82nd minute, put United ahead in the 90th and added a third goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. It had looked like United was heading for a fourth straight home loss for the first time since the 1930s. An own-goal by Manuel Ugarte put Southampton ahead in the 43rd minute at Old Trafford. Diallo’s late exploits came a week after he signed a new five-year contract with the club and underlined his status as a potential star of the future. United climbed to 12th place.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.