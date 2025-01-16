Amad Diallo scores late 12-minute hat trick to rescue Man United in 3-1 win over Southampton

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

Amad Diallo has rescued Manchester United with a late 12-minute hat trick to earn a 3-1 win over last-place Southampton in the Premier League. The 22-year-old winger equalized in the 82nd minute, put United ahead in the 90th and added a third goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. It had looked like United was heading for a fourth straight home loss for the first time since the 1930s. An own-goal by Manuel Ugarte put Southampton ahead in the 43rd minute at Old Trafford. Diallo’s late exploits came a week after he signed a new five-year contract with the club and underlined his status as a potential star of the future. United climbed to 12th place.

