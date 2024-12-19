Alvin Kamara’s injury ‘more significant’ than initially thought, Saints coach says

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Darren Rizzi says Alvin Kamara’s groin injury is “more significant” than initially thought. But he says it remains unclear how many of New Orleans’ final three games Kamara will miss. Rizzi says Kamara’s status is “week to week” and that Kamara’s chances of playing in Green Bay on Monday night don’t “look great.” Rizzi also is pushing back on the notion that quarterback Derek Carr won’t play again this season. Rizzi says Carr is working hard to return this season from his injured non-throwing hand. Also, receiver Chris Olave has been cleared to practice as he recovers from two concussions.

