Álvarez scores 2 as Atletico Madrid provisionally moves to the top of La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Julián Álvarez has scored twice to help Atletico Madrid win 3-0 at Valencia and lift his team provisionally into first place of the Spanish league. Barcelona is two points behind but can reclaim the lead when it plays later at Las Palmas. Real Madrid is also two points back before playing Girona on Sunday. Antoine Griezmann played a part in both of Álvarez’s first-half goals with a pair of finely placed lobs inside Valencia’s box. Ángel Correa completed the scoring with four minutes remaining.

